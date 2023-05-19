The architect behind Ghana’s controversial National Cathedral, David Adjaye, has been commissioned by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) to design a ‘modern’ cathedral for the Kigali Archdiocese.

The structure is expected to be built on the 5.5-hectare plot of land that used to house the former Nyarugenge Prison, also known as ‘1930,’ after the year it was built.

The prestigious project aims to create an iconic and modern place of worship that reflects Rwanda’s rich cultural heritage and serves as a symbol of unity and spiritual devotion.

The announcement was made on Thursday, May 11, during a budget hearing in which the Rwanda Development Board officials presented to the Parliamentary Committee on Economy and Trade the institution’s projected spending for the next fiscal year, which begins in July 2023.

About Adjaye

David Adjaye, who was born in 1966, is best known for designing many notable buildings around the world, including the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, DC.

According to Adjaye Associates, his practice firm with studios in Accra, London, and New York, this is his largest project to date.

Adjaye, a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London, UK, was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours by the late Queen Elizabeth II for services to architecture.

He is the first African and one of the youngest recipients of the 2021 Royal Gold Medal.

The Royal Gold Medal is awarded by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) in recognition of a lifetime’s work and is personally approved by the Monarch.

Significance of the New Kigali Cathedral for Rwanda’s Architecture and Culture

The construction of the new Kigali Cathedral holds immense cultural and symbolic significance for Rwanda. It signifies the country’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while embracing modernity. The cathedral will serve as a gathering place for the faithful, a site for religious ceremonies, and a testament to Rwanda’s artistic and architectural prowess.

Moreover, the new cathedral will contribute to the overall architectural landscape of Kigali, adding to the city’s reputation as a hub of innovation and design. The project presents an opportunity for the integration of local craftsmanship and materials, providing employment and skills development for Rwandan artisans.

The new Kigali Cathedral is set to become a landmark destination, attracting visitors from around the world who appreciate exceptional architecture and cultural heritage. It will further showcase Rwanda’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive society that values both tradition and progress.