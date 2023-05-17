Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a stern warning, announcing his intention to summon chiefs within the Amansie areas of the Ashanti Region for questioning.

This move comes in response to the continuous destruction of lands in the region caused by the activities of illegal miners.

Expressing his dismay over reports of environmental degradation caused by illegal mining in the area, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II raised concerns about the role played by the local chiefs.

“It is very sad that despite the several measures government has been putting in place to curb this menace, illegal mining and illegal logging continue to pose a threat to our forests which means the government cannot do it alone, and we must all help the government to help with these matters. My chiefs know that I have been speaking about this, and I am not happy with chiefs in Amansie areas where galamsey has taken over the land and I say to them if you sit there and say you are not aware, then I say you are not fit to be a chief.”

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 edition of Green Ghana Day, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II revealed his plans to personally visit communities in the Amansie areas to witness the extent to which illegal miners have encroached.

“These are matters we are going to take on again, and I don’t care whose gods it is because we have to enforce it and I have to start with my chiefs first and the government will do the other one to bring these matters to a closure. I am going to drive around those areas in the Amansie to Manso Nkwanta areas to see what is happening there and if I finish with that, all the chiefs will have to tell us why that has to happen.”