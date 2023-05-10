The Branch Executives and Ward Coordinators of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Manhyia South constituency of the Ashanti Region have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the National Executive Committee to lift the suspension on the upcoming primaries in the area.

This follows the exemption of Manhyia South, Fomena and Adansi Asokwa constituencies from participating in the upcoming NDC primaries.

The Manhyia South constituency was exempted from the primaries because some persons had raised issues regarding the credibility of the election.

The aggrieved Manhyia South party members have thus threatened to place an injunction on the primaries slated for May 13, in the region over the matter.

A member of the group, Yaw Appiah addressing the media cautioned, “We would like to use this medium to address salient issues concerning our delegates’ list and the entire constituency of which some national and individuals sought to use the court process to deny their rightful place and voluntarily choose their flagbearer and subsequently impose Rita Antwi as the parliamentary on delegates.

“We the leaders of all the branches will like to inform the national executive committee and the functional executive committee to speak up and caution individuals and call for the removal of the suspension of branch executives that bars these delegates from partaking in the May 13 primaries, within 48 hours before we advise ourselves legally. We would like to seek an injunction to halt the elections in the Ashanti region”.

In a related development, a flagbearer aspirant of NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The party will head to the polls on Saturday, May 13, to elect a flagbearer and Members of Parliament ahead of the 2024 elections.

But the suit sighted by citinewsroom.com may bar the party and the Electoral Commission from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks ahead of the election.