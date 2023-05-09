The Accra Human Rights Court has adjourned the substantive match-fixing case between Ashantigold Football Club and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to Tuesday, 30th May 2023.

GFA’s General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo was cross-examined by Ashantigold’s lawyer, Edward Sam Crabbe on Monday, 8th May 2023.

Both parties have been given 14 days to file their closing arguments after which they will convene in court on May 30, 2023, for a date for judgement.

The Obuasi-based club is challenging their demotion to Division Two last year, after being found guilty of match manipulation by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

The Miners are praying the court annuls their relegation and compels Ghana’s football governing body to grant them what they describe as a fair hearing.