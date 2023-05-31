Some parliamentary hopefuls have started picking up nomination forms at the New Patriotic Party’s Assin North constituency office to represent the party in the upcoming by-election.

This comes after Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant following the Supreme Court’s ruling against the National Democratic Congress’ James Gyakye Quayson.

Two aspirants, Charles Opoku and Fredrick Freeman Amoah Kyei are vying for the slot to represent the NPP in the by-election.

The NPP, today May 31, opened nominations for aspirants seeking to contest in the by-election.

Opening of Nominations: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Closing of Nominations: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Election: Wednesday, June 7, 2023