African University College of Communications (AUCC), is collaborating with HBCU to hold a historic research conference and students’ project poster presentation at Discovery House, AUCC, Adabraka, Accra on May 26, 2023.

Under the theme “Decolonizing Education in Africa and Diaspora”, the one-day conference will bring students and faculty from HBCU, the famed group of 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in America, together with their counterparts at AUCC Ghana.

The day’s activities, which start from 9:00am to 5:00pm, will comprise panel discussions, a book launch, and a research project poster presentation by graduating students of AUCC and HAEC.

This event affords students, faculty, researchers and industry professionals the opportunity to engage in networking, discussion and exchange of research in Africa and the diaspora. The broader aim of the collaboration is to establish a long-term relationship between AUCC and HAEC

“We expect that this conference will mark the beginning of an annual international research symposium for students from both continents and possibly beyond to engage in scholarship,” says AUCC President, Professor Abeiku Blankson.