Hundreds of budding young men and women on Saturday, May 20, thronged the premises of Citi TV for the first-day auditions of Citi FM/Citi TV’s 2023 reality show dubbed ‘Voice Factory’.

These young persons are in to exhibit their various talents in singing while eyeing the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000.

Today being the first day of the auditions, the judges will engage with the participants, by getting to know them through a series of questions, followed by a request for an acapella performance. This will allow the participants to prove themselves and impress the judges.

The two-day auditions will end tomorrow, May 21.

Judges include powerful songstresses Edinam Bright Davids, Abiana and renowned music producer and entertainment pundit, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as ‘Fredyma’.

Voice Factory is an exhilarating music competition organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, providing a platform for young individuals to showcase their extraordinary musical talents.

This captivating contest will span a sixteen-week period, specifically targeting aspiring participants aged between 18 and 24 years in Ghana.

Once all auditions are completed, the top 10 contestants will be carefully chosen. The list of these finalists will be announced through various media channels, generating excitement and anticipation for the main competition.

The top 10 contestants will then embark on a thrilling journey, navigating through 12 weeks of themed competitions such as Reggae/Dancehall, Rhythm and Blues, Soul, Pop, Afro-pop/Hiplife, Highlife, Inspirational Gospel, Duet (Team-Up), Face-Offs, Acoustic Night, and Artiste Night. Throughout these weeks, there will be eliminations leading up to the grand finale.

The show will feature a panel of three judges who will critically evaluate the contestants’ performances and provide guidance through the weekly challenges.