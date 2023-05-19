The highly anticipated quest for the coveted title of the winner of Ghana’s most prestigious reality show, Voice Factory, is about to begin with auditions starting on Saturday, May 20.

Voice Factory is an exhilarating music competition organized by Citi FM/Citi FM, providing a platform for young individuals to showcase their extraordinary musical talents.

This captivating contest will span over a sixteen-week period, specifically targeting aspiring participants aged between 18 and 24 years in Ghana.

The auditions will take place over a two-day period, on May 20th and May 21st, 2023.

During the first day of auditions, the judges will engage with the participants, getting to know them through a series of questions, followed by a request for an acapella performance lasting. This will allow the participants to prove themselves and impress the judges.

Hundreds of entries have so far been received by Citi TV/Citi FM across the country.

Once all auditions are completed, the top 10 contestants will be carefully chosen. The list of these finalists will be announced through various media channels, generating excitement and anticipation for the main competition.

The top 10 contestants will then embark on a thrilling journey, navigating through 12 weeks of themed competitions such as Reggae/Dancehall, Rhythm and Blues, Soul, Pop, Afro-pop/Hiplife, Highlife, Inspirational Gospel, Duet (Team-Up), Face-Offs, Acoustic Night, and Artiste Night. Throughout these weeks, there will be eliminations leading up to the grand finale.

The show will feature a panel of three judges who will critically evaluate the contestants’ performances and provide guidance through the weekly challenges.

The ultimate winner of this year’s Voice Factory competition will be awarded an impressive cash prize of GH¢20,000.00, recognizing their exceptional talent and hard work.

Genevieve Antwi-Nuamah, known in showbiz as Araba, won the 4th edition of Voice Factory in 2019.

The programme which started in 2009 has had artistes like Fritz Hehetror, Melody Wilson, Natasha Odoi emerging as winners in previous editions.