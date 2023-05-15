The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Seyram Alhassan on Sunday, May 14, gave hundreds of Women in the constituency a treat of a lifetime.

This was part of a series of measures her office undertakes annually to mark Mother’s Day.

The event which took place within the Westland electoral area near the Police Station witnessed participation from women from various backgrounds in the constituency.

Present were also constituency executives led by its chairman.

There was a lot to eat and drink as the women were reminded of their importance in the development of the country.

The MP who doubles as the deputy whip of the majority side used the occasion to thank women in the constituency for their support and sacrifices. She also reminded them of how their efforts have led to the upbringing of responsible persons within the country.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan who will be seeking another bid in the 2024 election urged the women to continue to encourage their daughters to aspire for greater heights.

As part of the celebration 1000 women in the constituency were presented with fabrics and other goodies as a gesture of appreciation for their sacrifices.

The MP has scheduled to visit the homes of disabled women in the constituency to celebrate them as well.