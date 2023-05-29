The Banda District Security Council in the Bono Region is expected to meet the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), today, May 29, following a recent drowning incident recorded in the area.

One person lost her life after a boat she was on capsized on the Black Volta. The incident involved seven persons. Two have been treated and discharged while one person is receiving treatment.

In an interview with Citi News, the Banda NADMO Director, Basharu Adams Alhassan said the meeting is aimed at discussing how life jackets can be procured for persons living in island communities.

“We will be having a meeting with the District Security Council so that we will know how to monitor these people because some of them are there without life jackets. We have written letters to Bui Authoirty and the NADMO headquarters, so we are having an emergency meeting to have a common decision toward getting support to get some life jackets to distribute to them because since they are there, you can’t stop them from being there, we have to monitor them.”

Mr. Alhassan in an interview on the day of the accident [Saturday, May 27], blamed the unavailability of life jackets for the accident.