Some residents of Weija, Ashbread and other communities close to the Weija Dam are calling on the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to be strategic in spilling excess water to avoid wreaking havoc on them.

The Ghana Water Company Limited last Friday hinted at plans to spill excess water from the dam to avoid its breakdown.

GWCL noted that the level of the dam as of Friday, April 28, 2023, was 46ft, 1ft below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft.

The last time the spillage was done, hundreds of residents were left homeless and several properties were destroyed in the process.

Speaking to Citi News, some of the residents close to the dam downplayed calls to exit their residences.

“The last time they spilled, most of our machines got spoilt, and we had to lay off some staff. I was thinking that when it gets to 43 feet, they will open it so that it will prevent it from going into people’s rooms and affecting lots of things. We are planning to move some of our machines to other branches so that we don’t get affected. We will not close the facility, but we are still hopeful it will not happen just like it happened the last time.,” Bernard Welbeck.

Another resident Josh Kuwornu said he will flee the area and return after the water is spilled.

“Yes, I will leave the area and return when the water is spilled. My suggestion is that every month they spill some amount of water so that the dam doesn’t get full to cause havoc when spilled. Lots of items got destroyed, our machine pumps were destroyed, and we had to buy new ones in previous years. We cannot move away because it’s a lot of money we have invested here, we can go and return. I’m not afraid because I l know how to swim. If the boss instructs us to leave we will leave,” he stated.

Communities likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope and surrounding communities.