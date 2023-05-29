Accra Great Olympics secured a narrow win over Accra Lions at the Sogakope Park in the match week 32 fixture of the Betpawa premier league.

The Accra based-side were hoping to build on the momentum they picked up against Aduana FC last week, where they beat the Dormaa-based side by three goals to 0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, they failed to do so against a very resilient Olympics side in Sogakope.

Lions have now won just once in their last five outings in the premier league.

On the part of Great Olympics, Bismark Kobi Mensah’s side headed into the game needing a win to increase their chances of staying in the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The first half ended on a disappointing note with both teams failing to hit the back of the net.

Olympics took charge of the game after recess with Charles Danso scoring in the 52nd minute for the Dade Boys.

The solitary goal was enough to secure all 3 points for Great Olympics, who face Dreams FC next at the Theatre of Dreams in the match week 33 fixture.

This marks Great Olympics’ 3rd win in their last five games losing one and drawing the other, taking them two points off the relegation zone.