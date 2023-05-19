Parts of the country continue to experience flooding anytime it rains causing immeasurable disasters.

Parts of Accra were flooded twice this week –Monday and Thursday– after heavy rains which affected areas such as Taifa, Achimota amongst others.

Most drivers had to struggle to manoeuvre their way through the floodwaters.

A young man almost drowned after Thursday’s downpour at Gbawe Zero. He was thus rescued by some community members.

Some drivers who shared their frustration with Citi News said, “The gutters are choked, they said they are charging me GH¢1,200 to tow my car. I don’t have any money, so I’m going to talk to my father if he can help”.

Another driver also said, “If the gutters are desilted, the flooding will cease”.

Civil Engineer, Ing. Abdulai Mahama attributed the frequent flooding on major highways to the irresponsibility of local assemblies.

In an interview with Citi News‘ Charles Kumi, Ing. Mahama urged the local assemblies to take responsibility and work towards resolving the perennial issue of flooding, emphasizing the need for proper urban planning and infrastructural development.

“Once you have a low-lying area with two sides being high, obviously that is the place you will have the settlement of water. When you are doing designs, you are supposed to ensure that wherever you have a collection of water, you create a channel to let the water move as fast as possible.

“Unfortunately, we are currently confronted with indiscipline from developers which is overlooked by the assemblies. Once the assemblies are overlooking developers’ activities, they will continue to do their businesses and make their monies at the expense of Ghanaians who live in flood-prone areas,” he said.