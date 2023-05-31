The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has donated GH¢100,000 in support of the University of Ghana’s One Student One Laptop initiative.

The donation was made by the Managing Director of BOST, Edwin Provencal, on Tuesday.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, Mr. Provencal said the donation was in support of the university’s vision of boosting the human capital of the country.

He said BOST was passionate about supporting needy but brilliant students, and that the donation would go a long way to help these students access quality education.

Mr. Provencal expressed BOST’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. He highlighted their collaboration with the Ministry of Education in supporting academically gifted but financially disadvantaged students in their areas of operation.

He said he firmly believed that, with the right support, even the most vulnerable individuals could become influential figures.

“For BOST, we have a lot of CSR programmes. When the University of Ghana saw what we have done with the Ministry of Education with respect to needy but brilliant students in our areas of operation, they reached out for support. We are currently sponsoring 50 students in our areas of operation—the University of Mines in Tarkwa. So I’m sure that when UG heard about what we were doing, they approached us and I said yes, why not.”

“I’m passionate about this because there are so many needy people out there who, with a small support, could become the next important people in the country or even the next president of Ghana. I know what it is to be poor, I’ve been through it, so I know what it is like. So I’m aligned with this objective. We are happy that it is also aligned with our internal strategy of helping needy but brilliant students. So we had to go to the board to justify why we had to do this project. The board approved it, so that’s why we are here.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

She said the donation would help to improve the learning experience of students at the university.

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said the university had launched a number of initiatives to improve the digitalization of the institution and that the donation from BOST would help to accelerate these initiatives.

The One Student One Laptop initiative was launched by the University of Ghana in 2022. The aim of the initiative is to provide laptops to all students at the university.

“We are very excited about the gesture. It was last year that we launched the Vice Chancellor’s programme to enhance the UG students’ experience through digitalization.”

“Since we launched the programme last year, we had support from a number of institutions. We are happy that BOST has joined the list. It’s a three-pronged program—classroom modernization, one student one laptop, and the hotspot conference room.”