The Board and Leadership of the Trinity Temple Assemblies of God (TTAG) in Tema Community 10, has honoured the Chairman and Founder of First Sky Group, Apostle Eric Seddy Kutortse with the ‘Trinity Excellence Award in Missions’, for his positive contributions and impact in the church.

The award was conferred during a dedication ceremony to unveil an ultra-modern temple facility for the assembly on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

A citation on the award reads, “You are a symbol of selfless giving. You always sacrifice your comfort and energy to ensure the work of God moves on. Your love for Missions is exemplary. You bring relief and comfort to many souls in pain”.

Speaking on the honour, Apostle Kutortse said, “I am proud to be a member of the Trinity Temple Assemblies of God. The Lord has been good to us by helping to build this magnificent temple”.

As the Project Manager of the Temple, Apostle Kutortse, said the entire construction of the facility took a year to complete.

He recounted how the church started sixteen years ago in a classroom with eight congregants and expressed excitement on the growth and progress being made through the help of God and the church’s leadership.

“It is the Lord who has done this marvellous work. He gave us the strength and empowers the church to be able to do this” Apostle Kutortse said.

He paid a glowing tribute and commended the Senior Pastor of the Church, Rev. Dr. Sylvanus Amegashiti-Elorm for his direction and fortitude in making sure that the temple was completed and dedicated to God.

The entire project, according to Apostle Kutortse, received no external funding, but contributions from the church members.

“As part of my own contribution to assist the church’s growth, I have currently built 72 chapels in the Volta and Eastern regions. It is an agenda to build at least three church buildings to help the growth of missions of the Assemblies of God” he noted.

Dedicating the Chapel, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, congratulated the assembly for its efforts in magnifying the works of the entire church nationwide.

About the Temple

The Chapel has a fully air-conditioned 800-seater capacity main auditorium with key facilities including a 400-seater capacity conference room, an executive boardroom, canteen, library, prayer tower, executive offices, guest pastors’ lodge, restrooms, administrative offices, car park and garden for out-door events and disability friendly facilities.