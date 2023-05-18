1. Citi 97.3 FM deeply regrets to announce an unforeseen disruption to today’s edition of the Citi Breakfast Show. A thunder and lightning strike affected our power system at 8:20 am, prompting a precautionary power disconnection by our technicians for safety.

2. Our dedicated team is diligently resolving the electrical and technical issues to restore broadcasting promptly.

3. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Further updates will be provided.

4. We extend grateful acknowledgement to the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, and the National Ambulance Service for their swift response, ensuring personnel safety.

5. All staff members are safe.

6. Thank you for your unwavering support. We’re committed to a swift resolution and resuming quality programming.

For updates, visit www.citinewsroom.com or follow our social media channels.