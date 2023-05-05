Citi News’ Diana Ngon has received a Special Youth Prize award from the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD) Crises of Inequality media contest.

The contest attracted the attention of brilliant journalists throughout the world to highlight the important issues of UNRISD’s 2022 Flagship Report on “Crises of Inequality: Shifting Power for a new Eco-Social Contract”.

Out of the 150 submissions from 39 countries worldwide, Diana Ngon’s report titled, “Pupils of Polarido Basic School Struggle for quality education” emerged as the best publication for the Youth Special Prize from a young (under 30) reporter.

In her report, she echoes the urgent need to address the systemic barriers that prevent marginalized communities from accessing quality education.

The award winners include Ernest Agbota from Benin, Mari-An Santos, Philippines and Hamidou Traore, Burkina Faso.

Announcing the winners of the contest on May 4, 2023, on its website, the UNRISD congratulated the award winners “who used their journalistic talent to shed light on the mutually reinforcing relationship between crises and inequality and the urgency of building a new eco-social contract based on visions of justice, equality, and sustainability.”

According to the organizers of the competition, “entries were assessed based on choice of subject in relation to the report’s themes; the quality of the journalistic production; the relevance, quality and creative use of findings; and the accessibility of the content.”

An elite international jury comprised of representatives from UN partner organizations like UNOG and UNESCO, Journalists’ federations like the International Journalist Federation and International Press Institute, implementation partner Africa 21, and research and staff of the UNRISD supported the competition.