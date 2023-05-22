Police in the Eastern Region have initiated an investigation into the death of a 5-year-old girl at Ada Magazine in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to sources, the girl, Kukua Esther, died when their building collapsed on her during Saturday’s downpour.

The girl was in the building with her 7-year-old brother at the time of the unfortunate incident.

Both children were rushed to the Koforidua Central Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead by medical officers.

The boy, who sustained severe injuries, is still receiving treatment while the body of the young girl has been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue.

Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service, who visited the scene, have commenced investigations.

Narrating the incident, mother of the kids, Diana Labotey said: “The children were standing behind me in the kitchen, but I noticed they were feeling cold, so I asked them to go into the room. So after 10 minutes, I heard a loud sound, so I rushed into the room and noticed the back of the building had collapsed on the children. The head of the girl was badly damaged, so when we rushed them to the hospital, she was pronounced dead, but the boy is still at the hospital.”