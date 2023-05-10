The Ga South Municipality has constituted a Committee to look into Tuesday’s incident where 7 individuals working on a church building at Old Bortianor got injured after the three-story building collapsed.

According to Christian Azedenyo, the Municipal Director of NADMO, some of the injured persons have been released from the hospital after the incident.

He indicated that the Committee set up will look into the matter to find out the reasons that led to the collapse of the building.

Seven persons working on the building were trapped but were swiftly rescued with minor injuries and were rushed to the Bortianor Polyclinic. One of them who was critically injured was later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further medical attention.