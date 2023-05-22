The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI) Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq) has promoted Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II) Nurideen Abdul-Ganiew Takra to the rank of AICO I.

The Officer was promoted in a decoration ceremony at the Immigration National Headquarters in Accra.

His promotion follows his swift intervention in saving the lives of two policemen who were attacked by an assailant close to an Anglican Church at Sefwi Wiawso.

AICO I Takra, an Officer stationed at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, received a huge commendation for his swift intervention.

Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq) who promoted the brave Officer on behalf of the National Immigration Management Committee, expressed his gratitude to the Western North Regional Police Command for recognizing and appreciating AICO I Takra during a visit to the hero’s post at Sefwi Wiawso.

Given the sensitive nature of law enforcement work, particularly in protecting lives and property, the CGI was of the view that AICO I Takra’s promotion and awards were well-deserved.

Mr. Takyi thanked the elated Officer on behalf of the GIS, all security agencies and Ghana as a whole, and encouraged him to continue to serve selflessly and professionally.

The Director of the Migration Unit at the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Dominic Afriyie Agyemang speaking on behalf of the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, described the act of overcoming fear to save the lives of two policemen and onlookers as heroic and praiseworthy.

Mr. Agyemang bemoaned recent horrific incidents that resulted in the deaths of some officers, stating that, “the recent murders of the young military man at Ashaiman and an Immigration Officer at Bawku are still fresh in our memories, but should not deter officers from fighting for peace and unity for our country.”

He said AICO I Takra’s intervention prevented a bloodbath that would have killed both the officers and the church members who were terrified at the scene.

He described the intervention as a display of bravery, valour and selflessness towards the State.

Representative of the Inspector General of Police at the event, Director-General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), Commissioner of Police (COP) Francis Ebenezer Doku expressed appreciation on behalf of the entire Police Service to AICO I Takra for the heroic act.

COP Doku called on other security agencies, especially the GIS and the Ghana Police Service to strengthen partnerships and develop a better sense of solidarity since they shared a common goal of maintaining peace and order.

In addition to the promotion, AICO I Takra was awarded a plaque, a certificate and a citation in recognition of his heroism.

The valiant Officer, in appreciation of the honour given him pledged his continual dedication to the core values of the GIS, which include professionalism, integrity and respect for human rights. He was quick to express thanks to Allah for giving him the courage to save the day.

Also joining the GIS to honour AICO I Takra were the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mr. Julius A. Kuunuor, the Director General of Prisons, Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Madam Faustina Agyeiwaa, and a representative of the Commissioner of Customs, Assistant Commissioner Eric Bonney.