A flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress, Kojo Bonsu, has called on Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to consider the interest of the party and withdraw his suit against the party’s primaries.

In his view, Dr Duffuor should make himself available to the Council of Elders, National Executives, and the Election Directorate to deliberate and settle on an amicable solution to his concerns about the election processes currently facing the party.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants on Tuesday filed an injunction in court restraining the party from going ahead with the election.

Dr. Duffuor in his writ raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll among others thus warranting his action.

The Electoral Commission which was supposed to supervise the election washed its hands off the election due to the court case.

In a statement on Friday, the former Kumasi Mayor said the issues raised by Dr. Duffuor can be resolved internally and amicably in unity.

“I urge Dr. Duffour to exercise patience and look at the interest of the party at large as I know he means no malice or trouble but rather expecting the right things to be done for a smooth election which is devoid of any obstacles for all to have a level playing ground.

“I also urge the National Executive to engage and continue to deliberate with stakeholders in order to resolve the concerns and help the election directorate to run a free, fair, and transparent Presidential /Parliamentary primaries.”

Mr. Bonsu also called on Former President John Mahama “to join the call for unity and amicable resolution of the current issues ahead of the Primaries. Long live the NDC, long live Ghana, and may the Almighty bless and grant us a peaceful election now and a resounding victory in 2024.”