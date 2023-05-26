Deputy Education Minister, Ntim Fordjour, is not pleased with the content of the controversial history textbook published by Excellence Publications, which denigrated Christianity in Ghana.

He described the content of the book as appalling and misguided.

The textbook, titled “History of Ghana for Basic Schools – Learners’ Book Four”, painted Christendom in a negative light. This angered many people in Ghana, and many took to social media to condemn the textbook.

The Publishers were later instructed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to immediately recall the textbook from the market.

In its statement, NaCCA explained that the content in the published book does not accurately reflect the approved curriculum.

In a tweet, Ntim Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South, applauded NaCCA’s swift action to recall the books and called for the application of sanctions.

“I condemn entirely the rather obnoxious content found in a textbook published by `Excellence Publications’ and smuggled into the market for unsuspecting learners. The content is appalling and misconceived. I support NaCCA’s swift action to recall the books and apply sanctions. Ghana is most peaceful for a reason, and the important place of religion cannot be undermined,” the Deputy Education Minister tweeted.