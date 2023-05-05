The Electoral Commission of Ghana has advised the general public to disregard any recruitment advertisement supposedly coming from the commission.

A statement from the Commission said it is currently not recruiting and that any recruitment advert must be treated as a scam from unscrupulous persons.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms to the effect that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise”.

“The general public is informed that the Commission is not carrying out any recruitment exercise.”

“The public is advised to disregard the said advertisement,” the statement added.