The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for some claims he made about industrialization while on a campaign trail in Kumawu over the weekend.

Dr. Bawumia during a campaign at the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region claimed that “NDC built only two factories but the NPP has built over 150 factories.”

The NDC in response said, “The claim by the Vice President is a barefaced lie. For the records, the erstwhile NDC/Mahama administration established strategic, high priority State-owned factories that anchored growth in key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.”

In a statement signed by the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi added that “We must hasten to point out to the Vice President that if his so-called 150 factories claim relates to government’s poorly-implemented 1D1F program, then he needs to educate himself and cure his own ignorance about the nature of their so-called 1D1F initiative. This is because, none of the said 1D1F factories, was actually built by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

Dr. Bawumia was also slammed for his comment that “Guinea fowls flew to Burkina Faso under John Mahama” during the same campaign.

The NDC averred that the comment “is nothing but a deliberately contrived lie which Bawumia and his ilk continue to rehash. That the Vice President will continue to dabble in this cheap spin reveals how low he has descended.”

“Indeed, it is noteworthy to remind Bawumia and his likes that Manasseh Azuri Awuni, the journalist who investigated the guinea fowl production and marketing joint venture project by the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) and the Asongtaba Cottage Industry is on public record to have refuted this claim,” the statement further said.

