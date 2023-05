Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has pulled out of the NDC flagbearership race.

One of the three presidential aspirants Dr. Duffuor was aspiring to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the party holds its presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

The elections have been marred with allegations of a bloated register and some other discrepancies.

His reasons are that the party is not ready to conduct a free and fair election