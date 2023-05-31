The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to organize a by-election in Assin North following the removal of the former Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson by a Supreme Court ruling.

The court directed Parliament to expunge his name from its records as he was a Canadian citizen when he contested and won the seat in 2020.

As a result, the Assin North seat was declared vacant by Parliament on Tuesday, May 30.

In compliance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission issued a statement on Wednesday, May 31, confirming the date of the by-election.

Interested individuals who wish to contest for the seat must submit their nomination forms at the Assin North District Office of the Commission between Monday, June 12, 2023, and Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The submission hours are scheduled from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay a filing fee of GH¢10,000 to complete their nomination process.

The by-election aims to fill the vacancy in the Assin North Constituency and provide the constituency with a new parliamentary representative.

Below is the EC’s statement