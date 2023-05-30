The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has confirmed that an extraordinary session of the regional legislature will be convened in Ghana in September 2023.

The session will be held in Winneba, in the Central Region of Ghana, marking the second meeting in a span of one year.

Over 300 delegations made up of Members of Parliament (MPs) from across member states, experts, and journalists are expected to attend the event.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament disclosed that the warm reception they received in 2021 is the reason members selected to have the session at Winneba for the second time.

“ECOWAS Parliament is ready to move to Winneba for the second time. The first time we came, my colleagues of the Parliament have been putting pressure on me for the past six months for them to go back to Winneba, and the kind of hospitality that we got from the Ghanaian government, especially through Alexander Afenyo-Markin, we are very pleased to be back.”