Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has captivated audiences with the release of her breathtaking music video for her latest hit song titled ‘Awiey3 Pa’.

The music video, directed and shot by the talented director Skyweb, tells a compelling story of a gifted young lady who faced numerous challenges during her upbringing.

Despite possessing an awe-inspiring voice, she did not receive the support of her family to showcase her talent.

Undeterred by this setback, one day while running an errand in the market, she encountered a Man of God preaching and decided to join him and sing. Unbeknownst to her, her mother, unable to contain her impatience, stormed the market to humiliate her and subsequently expelled her from their home.

Fortunately, this young lady, blessed with an extraordinary gift, encountered her destiny changer at the very place where she had been humiliated. The destiny changer recognized her talent, signed her, and took her to the studio, propelling her to become a prominent gospel music star in the future.

Interestingly, her mother and a friend who conspired to dismiss her from their lives were left remorseful after witnessing her remarkable performances on television. They realized the error of their ways and regretted their actions.

The theme of ‘Awiey3 Pa’ is based on Jeremiah 29:11, which states, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

This verse serves as the foundation for the song’s uplifting message, conveying that despite the challenges one may face, there is a divine plan for their life, filled with hope, peace, and a promising future.

‘Awiey3 Pa’ marks Empress Gifty’s first single of the year and is a glimpse into her upcoming album, set to be released before the end of the year.

The song, written by her colleague Ewura Abena, beautifully captures the essence of Jeremiah 29:11, inspiring listeners with

Watch the video below