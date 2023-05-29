The New Patriotic Party executives in the Ashanti Region, led by Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), have urged the government to expedite the processes for work to commence on the Suame Interchange Project.

They emphasized that the project is of great importance to the people of the Ashanti Region and should be prioritized by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Despite President Akufo-Addo’s ceremonial groundbreaking in October 2022, work on the project is yet to commence.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, expressed their plea for the President to ensure that work on the Suame interchange begins.

The NPP executives believe that starting the project would contribute to garnering support for the President in the region in the 2024 elections.

“We are only begging the President to ensure that work begins on the Suame interchange. We know he cannot fulfil all his promises but at least he must at least start work on this project so that people vote for him in 2024”.

The Suame Interchange project, which is in fulfilment of a pledge the President made during a tour of the Ashanti Region in 2021, will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout, with overpasses at the Abrepo, Krofrom, Anomangye, Magazine New Road and Abusuakruwa junctions.

It will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region and the second in the country, after the Pokuase Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.

Construction of the interchange will be undertaken by M/S Grupo Dizmar of Spain and Rango Construction Limited, a Ghanaian company, while the complementary road component will be undertaken wholly by a Ghanaian firm, Rango Construction Company Limited, with the supervision of the entire project being the responsibility of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Department of Urban Roads.