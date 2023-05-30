Well-versed Ghanaian fashion designer and founder of CDM Fashion Couture, Cecil Duddley Mends, has won two awards at the 2nd National Brands Innovation Awards.

The event which was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on May 26, 2023, with the theme: “Redefining Branding: The Heart of Caring,” saw the Ghanaian fashion mogul add the two prestigious awards to his already impressive list of accomplishments.

Under Cecil’s visionary leadership, CDM Fashion Couture was honoured with the “Innovative Fashion Brand of the Year” award, recognizing the company’s outstanding contributions to the fashion industry.

Known for its exceptional designs and high-quality garments, CDM Fashion Couture has become a symbol of innovation and style.

In addition to the company’s recognition, he was bestowed with the prestigious title of “Fashion Brand Business Leader of the Year.”

This award acknowledges Cecil’s exceptional leadership skills and his ability to steer CDM Fashion Couture to new heights of success.

Cecil’s creative talent and hard work were first acknowledged in 2017 when he received the coveted “Fashion Designer of the Year” award at the Ghana Peace Awards.

Since then, he has continued to push boundaries and redefine fashion standards, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Beyond political circles, Cecil’s gowns have also found their way into the wardrobes of influential individuals in academia and business.

The fact that prominent personalities choose to wear Cecil’s creations is a testament to the quality, craftsmanship, and elegance that his designs embody.

Notably, Cecil Duddley Mends has gone beyond his role as a designer by dedicating his time and effort to training aspiring designers free of charge.

His commitment to nurturing talents and his passion for creating exceptional garments have earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

With these recent awards, Mends stiffens his position in the fashion world. As he continues to dress the world’s influential figures in his remarkable creations, he sets new standards and inspires a new generation of designers to pursue excellence in their