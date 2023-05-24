The Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante has been awarded the “CEO of the Year”, Banking and Finance category at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards over the weekend at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The purpose of the awards is to bring together business players and recognize the achievements of local and international companies involved in various sectors. All individuals and organizations that were awarded have contributed immensely to moving businesses forward and have demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including customer service, safety, performance, leadership, prudence, operational and product excellence, innovation and others.

Mr. Asante who received his award from Okatakyie Asafo Boakye III, ruler of the Sanzule Kingdom in the Eastern Nzema District of the Western Region, commented on the award that “It is truly a humbling experience for me. However, I am grateful to the organisers and the panel for honouring me with this award. I believe such awards are meant to encourage people to work harder. Contrary to expectations that awards call for celebrations, I see them more as the milestone for yet another effort to ensure that you continue delivering greater value. I personally feel the real owners of this award are the staff of FBNBank who have worked side by side with me, tackling all issues, overcoming challenges, and making things happen. I dedicate this to them, and this is to say thank you to them for the passion, the support and the camaraderie.”

Mr. Asante who has been Managing Director at FBNBank since July 2019 was recently honoured by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana as a Chartered Marketer. This is on the back of his commitment to the profession in all the capacities he finds himself whether in banking where he is MD of FBNBank or with Rotary International where he is the District Governor of District 9102.

The Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards which was the 6th edition, is endorsed by the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Strategic Accountancy Africa. The night also witnessed 56 entities and individuals who were decorated for their hard work and achievements.