Family, friends, and seasoned Ghanaian celebrities gathered at Trede Funeral Grounds for the one-week memorial service for late legendary Highlife singer, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The legendary highlife musician died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the age of 60 after a short illness.

A host of Ghanaian musicians including Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Strongman, and friends of the late singer’s son, Akwaboah Jnr, graced the service to sympathize with the bereaved family.

Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior was a talented guitarist and often played with some of Ghana’s great musicians, including the late C.K. Mann and Rex Owusu Marfo.

He was also a member of the legendary Ghanaian highlife band, the Oheneba Ntim Barima Band. His son Akwaboah Jnr, who is regarded as one of the current best Highlife musicians in Ghana has often cited his late father as one of his major influences.