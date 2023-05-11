Management of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has attributed recent outages across the country to challenges encountered with gas supply from Nigeria.

This, the company says has limited its operational capacity.

Parts of the country have been experiencing erratic power supply with recent ones recorded this week.

In an interview with Citi News, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh assured of efforts to resolve the challenges.

She apologised to Ghanaians over the challenges associated with power supply.

“We had a gas supply challenge from Nigeria. That has been the fundamental reason, and it has led to a multiplier effect, meaning our generating plants which use gas cannot operate fully.”.

“On Monday and Wednesday, we had challenges getting a full-capacity of power supply and that is why there has been intermittent power supply. We apologise to Ghanaians for it, because ultimately, if there’s going to be any shortage even if it’s for a day, we are obliged to inform Ghanaians. That is what we are doing at this time. Efforts are being made to purchase more fuel oils so that the plants that cannot operate because there’s no gas can operate with fuel oils,” the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo noted.