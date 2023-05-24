Management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Accra has commenced engagement with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) over allowances that have caused agitation among its staff.

The Commission indicates that some staff at GBC are receiving allowances they are not entitled to, including rent, housing, utility, vehicle maintenance, and transportation allowances.

It has hence notified the Controller and Accountant General’s Department about the discrepancies.

Providing an update on the engagement, the spokesperson for the Commission, Earl Ankrah, expressed hope that a resolution would be reached soon.

“In fact, yesterday May 23, the Director of GBC came to Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and he met with the Chief Executive of the Commission, Benjamin Arthur. They met again at the office of the Minister of Information, Oppong Nkrumah to look at the issues. There was a meeting at Fair Wages and Salaries Commission between and management of GBC, so they are looking at it from various grounds and definitely there will be a resolution,” Earl Ankrah assured.

Staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation have threatened to embark on a series of industrial actions if the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission does not reinstate their allowances.

Samuel Nat Kevor, the Divisional Union Chairman of GBC, on Tuesday, May 23, urged the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to reverse its decision to withdraw allowances for the staff or face consequences.