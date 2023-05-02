Parliament has approved a loan agreement between the government and the World Bank for an amount of $200 million to finance the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project.

The house also approved an amount of one hundred and fifty million dollars $150 million for the financing of the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme phase 2 under the Multi-phase programmatic approach.

It further approved a loan agreement for an amount of sixty million six hundred thousand dollars [60,6000] as a third Additional Financing for the Ghana Covid -19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.

Parliament also approved an on-lending agreement between the government and the Development Bank Ghana for an amount of 170 million Euros to support the establishment of a financially sustainable development Bank.

Part of the loan agreements approved is a 150 million dollar facility from the World Bank to finance the primary healthcare investment project and an amount of 150 million dollars to finance the Public Financial Management for Service Delivery Programme.