Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has suggested that the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, and Board Chairman, Freddie Blay, should be given a fair hearing on the corporation’s intention to sell a 50% stake in Jubilee Holdings Limited (JOHL) to PetroSA.

This follows calls by some 29 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for the immediate removal of Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah and Freddie Blay, arguing that the two men are working against the interest of the state.

Mr. Blay says he has done nothing wrong in the deal to warrant his resignation.

Speaking on the matter, the Wa Central MP says the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament should give the two a fair hearing on the matter.

“While the board chairman is responding to the pressures by the company to sell any part of GNPC to PetroSA, this is something we don’t understand. If we come to terms with the facts on the ground, and it is what we believe in, there will be nothing wrong with supporting a call on their sack, because they are not working in the interest of the country. It’s important to listen to them first, we don’t want to condemn them without giving them the opportunity to explain to the committee,” Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament and Wa Central MP, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo noted.

Freddie Blay threatens to sue CSOs demanding his resignation

The Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has threatened to take legal action against some 29 CSOs calling for his resignation over a decision to sell a 50% stake in Jubilee Holdings Limited (JOHL) to PetroSA.

In a statement, Mr Blay also described the call for his resignation, as well as that of GNPC CEO, Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, as deeply regrettable and unfortunate.

According to the former Chairman of the NPP, “CSOs are expected to protect the interests and rights of civil society, seek the public good and national interest. Instead, the 29 CSOs that have called for my resignation, chose to engage hastily in this matter without seeking the facts, and rather misinform the public, in pursuit of ulterior motives and vested interest.

“I have taken due note of the libellous statements against me by my detractors including the said CSOs, and reserve the right to take legal action against these organizations and anyone engaged in this diabolic exercise of destroying my name and reputation.”