The Ghana Education Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) says it may be forced to publish the names of institutions that are running unaccredited programs.

The commission says its checks reveal that some persons have fallen victim to these institutions through advertisements.

Speaking at a media engagement on this development, the Deputy Director-General of the Commission, Professor Ahmed Abdullai Jinapor, urged managers of these institutions to take the necessary steps to get their programmes accredited.

“With time, we will have to move a step further by publishing the names of institutions and programs that are not accredited. We don’t want to destroy anybody’s business, but we also want the stakeholders to work with us to ensure that some kind of decency prevails.”

“We cannot do business as usual. That is why we try to engage the public to put pressure on the institutions and tell them that if their programs are not accredited by GTEC, they are not worth pursuing. And if your programs are not worth pursuing, it will be a wake-up call to the institutions,” the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Tertiary Education Commission urged.

He added that some of the unaccredited programs at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana which were cited in the 2021 Auditor General’s report have now been accredited.

“KNUST and UCC have been up to the task with their accreditations. I can say on authority that since last year [2022], the University of Ghana has seen an improvement of around 129.8% when it comes to accreditation with its programmes. KNUST, on the other hand, and based on where they stood, as at the auditor general’s report, they have been able to move up to 180.5%, which for us is commendable. A lot still needs to be done, and our aim as a commission is to have zero tolerance for non-credible programs. All programs must be accredited before they can be run,” Professor Ahmed Abdullai Jinapor stated.