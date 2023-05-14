Quite a number of incumbent Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not get the opportunity to represent their constituents in the next election in 2024 as they lost their bids in the party’s internal elections.

Former Minister for Power and Member of Parliament for Pru East, Kwabena Donkor lost to Lord Kwaku Boam in the primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Mr. Boam polled 474 votes to beat Kwabena Donkor who polled 371 votes and Bright Fiawornu who polled 66 votes.

Three-time MP for the Sagnerigu constituency, ABA Fuseini also lost to Attah Issah who polled 801 votes.

The incumbent MP for Chiana-Paga, Thomas Dalu also lost his slot to a young businessman, Nikyema Alamzy who polled 488 votes against Mr. Dalu’s 300 votes.

Simon Akibange Aworigo polled 475 votes to defeat three other aspirants including the incumbent MP for Navrongo Central, Samson Tangombu Chiragia.

The MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa was also shown the red by NDC delegates in his constituency. He lost to Charles Bawaduah.

Find the 16 incumbent MPs who lost their slots below

1. Kwabena Donkor – Pru East

2. ABA Fuseini – Sagnerigu

3. Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga

4. Samson Tangombu Chiragia – Navrongo Central

5. Edward Bawa – Bongo

6. Alex Adomako – Sekyere Afram Plains

7. Wisdom Gidisu – Krachie East

8. Abeiku Crentsil – Ekumfi

9. Albert Akuka Alalzuuga – Garu

10. Della Sowah – Kpando

11. Augustine Tawia – Bia West

12. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South

13. Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah – Amenfi Central

14. Christian Otuteye – Sege

15. Kobena Woyome – South Tongu

16. Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Central