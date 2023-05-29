Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dismissed polls that suggest his contenders are ahead of him in the race.

Receiving the nomination forms at his campaign headquarters which were picked up on his behalf by members of his campaign team, Dr. Afriyie Akoto asked his followers to disregard such polls.

Various polls, including one by Global Info Analytics, have projected Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen as frontrunners to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

But, Dr. Afriyie Akoto emphasized that the polls are sponsored by his opponents and questioned the credibility of such surveys.

“The thing is that I have never sponsored any poll, find out who is sponsoring those polls, If I sponsor a poll they will say that I am vexed, but I won’t because it is self-defeating, it doesn’t serve any purpose so all the polls can say anything that they want.

“We know what we are doing on the ground. All the polls can say what they want, but we are talking about the 900 people who will be voting in the super delegates [conference] and the 200,000 delegates who will vote in November. We should be questioning the basis of these polls.”

The campaign team of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto on Monday, May 29, expressed confidence that his commendable performance at the Ministry of Agriculture is enough reason to get him elected as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Upon collecting the presidential nomination form at the NPP party headquarters, the team emphasized that farmers and delegates nationwide, who have backed the former Agriculture Minister’s endeavours, covered the cost of the nomination forms.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Dr. Prince Amuzu, the campaign spokesperson, expressed gratitude for the support received from farmers and delegates, highlighting their belief in his leadership abilities.

“We want to continue to thank Ghanaian farmers and the friends of Dr. Akoto who pulled themselves together to make it possible this morning that the forms for the contest have been picked at the party’s headquarters”.