The Inspector General of Police has assigned a Police clinical psychologist to the family of the late constable who was shot dead by an Assistant Superintendent of Police to support them through this difficult time.

A police statement disclosed that another team of clinical psychologists has also been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho-social support to the personnel of the Command following the tragic loss of their colleague.

Meanwhile, the Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the Police Constable in the Western North Region on 5th May 2023.

The Constable was allegedly shot by an ASP of the Western North Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation Friday evening. The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Immediately after the incident occurred, the Inspector-General of Police dispatched a team to the Region in the early hours to assess the situation and interact with the personnel. The team was led by Commissioner of Police Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General/Welfare.

The Inspector-General of Police Saturday morning dispatched another team of Police Management Board members led by Commissioner of Police Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General/Administration, to visit the family of the deceased and formally notify them of his passing, commiserate with them, and also assure them of a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the suspect Police officer is in custody as part of the investigation process in line with the due process of the law.