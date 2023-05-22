The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has met the leadership of both the opposition National Democratic Congress and the ruling New Patriotic Party ahead of Tuesday’s by-election in Kumawu.

Citi News has gathered that the IGP has cautioned both political parties to keep their supporters in check before, during, and after Tuesday’s by-election adding that any form of misbehaviour will not be countenanced.

The Electoral Commission will on Tuesday, May 23, hold a by-election for the Kumawu constituency following the death of incumbent Philip Basoah in March this year.

The two main political parties, NPP and NDC are on a drive to annex the seat.

With the highly anticipated by-election in Kumawu set to take place in about 24 hours, top political party bigwigs in the NPP and NDC have intensified efforts in their bid to ensure their candidate wins the seat.

Ahead of the by-election, the NDC has accused the NPP of vote-buying after several roads that had been abandoned in the constituency for many years were fixed. Other major projects in the constituency have also commenced.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday encouraged voters in the Kumawu constituency to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate.

While a former President, John Dramani Mahama is making a strong case for the NDC, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are convincing delegates to vote for their party’s candidate.

The two independent candidates in the race have also vowed to cause an upset.

There is a heavy security presence in Kumawu as dozens of security personnel have been deployed to the area ahead of the by-election.

The four contestants include Ernest Yaw Anim of NPP, NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa, and two independent candidates both known as Kwaku Duah.