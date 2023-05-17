The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has granted approval for Ghana’s $3 billion bailout request, aimed at revitalizing the country’s struggling economy.

The decision was made during the Executive Board’s meeting held on Wednesday, following Ghana’s receipt of financing assurances from the Paris Club.

Reuters has reported that the approval of the three-year extended credit facility for Ghana has been confirmed by several sources familiar with the matter.

The International Monetary Fund will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, May 18 to give further details on the outcome of the IMF Executive Board meeting on Ghana’s bailout request.