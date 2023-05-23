Staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) have threatened to embark on a series of industrial actions if the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission does not reinstate their allowances.

Samuel Nat Kevor, the Divisional Union Chairman of GBC, on Tuesday, May 23, urged the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to reverse its decision to withdraw allowances for staff or face consequences.

The withdrawal of allowances by the commission has caused dissatisfaction among employees who believe their hard work is not being adequately recognized and rewarded.

Employees are questioning whether the removal of allowances is a result of IMF conditions to reduce the wage bill.

Under the new arrangements, some GBC staff will experience a 33% reduction in their current salaries.

The employee union has also called for the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has initiated a Nationwide Payroll Monitoring Exercise with the Internal Audit Agency in accordance with the FWSC Act, 2007.

During this exercise, it was discovered that some GBC staff are receiving allowances they are not entitled to, including rent, housing, utility, vehicle maintenance, and transportation allowances.

Mr. Kevor warned that if their allowances are not reinstated, they will take further industrial actions and legal measures to have them reversed.