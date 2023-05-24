A failed National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant, Kojo Bonsu, revealed that he has never attended a university before.

“I’ve never been to the university before. Never. I only pursued diploma courses,” Mr. Bonsu said.

Reflecting on the circumstances that led to the situation, he mentioned that the passing of his mother had a significant impact on his educational journey.

“I went to TAMASCO. The day I completed school, my mother passed away. My mum was the breadwinner. I felt so sad that she had passed because she had taken me to the whole world and I really looked up to her, and she passed on”, he explained.

The old student of TAMASCO added that his highest certificate was the O level and “a Diploma Certificate in Podiatry Assistant”.

When asked if he plans to pursue higher education, he responded, “At this age? I’m an old man now.”

Watch the interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face To Face on Citi TV here: