The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has declared an indefinite strike over government’s failure to approve reviewed salaries and other allowances of its members.

JUSAG in a statement accused the government of consistent dishonesty in attending to the conditions of service and other emoluments owed its members.

The Association said its proposals to the government on the implementation of the approved cost of living allowance for members were not urgently attended to.

“Colleagues may recall that the Government of Ghana introduced the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in July 2022 for all public sector workers including staff of the Judicial Service due to the adverse economic condition the country was and is still undergoing.

“JUSAG submitted its proposal for review of salaries for 2023-2024 on 31st October 2022 to the Judicial Council for consideration in its advice to the President for determination in accordance Articles 149 and 158(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

The Association says the time has come when it can no longer take the mistreatment of its members and has resorted to strike effective May 24.

“We have suffered enough. We can no longer bear it. An empty sack cannot stand upright. The National Executive Council of JUSAG, upon consultations with the Judicial Service Ladies Association of Ghana, Senior Staff Association (SSAJUG), Driver Association, Finance Staff Association, and all stakeholders who matter, hereby declared an indefinite strike.”

