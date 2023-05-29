The leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has directed its members in various law courts nationwide to return to work.

The directive comes after a meeting with the government on May 29, in which the association suspended its strike for two weeks.

The association cautioned that its members will reactivate the strike if the government is unable to complete the approval for payments by June 12.

JUSAG embarked on an indefinite strike last week Thursday, May 25 to demand the approval of a new and improved salary structure for its members for 2023 and 2024.

JUSAG accused the government of failing to implement revised salary and allowances for its members since January 2023, despite repeated reminders.

In view of this, all staff of the various courts were instructed to stay off work until their reviewed salaries and allowances were approved by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News on Citi FM, hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu, the General Secretary of JUSAG, Abdulai Yakubu, directed, “We are informing our members that the strike has been suspended, but not called off. If after June 12, government is unable to complete the approval process with us, and we realise that it was undue delay, we shall reactivate the strike. So the information we are giving to our members is that they should report to work, and let’s work go on as normal as possible. While we engage government to get the necessary approval for payments for members. We shall open the courts today for all litigants.”

Asked if those who were affected by their strike should take legal action against the Association, he said, “definitely not, if there should be any, it should be against the government. What we embarked on was a legal strike, we passed all the legal provisions. The advice I have for those people is that they should come to court today Tuesday and the court will give them the next available adjourned date for their cases to be heard.”