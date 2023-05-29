The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has suspended its strike following a meeting it had with government officials.

A statement from JUSAG said the strike has been put on hold for two weeks “to pave the way for engagement among parties in order to fast-track the consideration, approval and payment of the new salaries in the month of June 2023”.

JUSAG said the meeting held on Monday, May 29, 2023, had in attendance, its officials, the Government represented by the Office of the President, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

JUSAG noted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to commit the parties to sincere and amicable resolution of the issue within the stipulated timelines.

JUSAG last week Thursday, May 25 embarked on an indefinite strike to demand the approval of a new and improved salary structure for its members for 2023 and 2024.

