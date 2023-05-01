Kasapreko Company Limited, Ghana’s leading beverage manufacturing giant, has been awarded the winner of the 2023 Kasapreko Excellence Award for the best engineering graduating from Cape Coast Technical University.

Mr. Addo, after being adjudged the best student for this year, received a cash prize of GH₵3000, a laptop, a commemorative plaque, and will undertake his National Service at Kasapreko Company Limited.

Speaking at the school’s 2023 congregation, Mr. Solomon Owusu Bonnah, the HR Manager at Kasapreko Company Limited, said the award was aimed at bridging the academic and industry gap by offering students an opportunity to practicalise what they have learned in school.

“The Excellence Award is an initiative that supports technical student graduates in Ghana by recognizing their academic excellence and providing them with financial support to further their education or start their career in their chosen field. The award is aimed at encouraging and motivating students to excel in their studies and become leaders in their communities.

The company believes that investing in technical education is critical for the development of the country and the growth of the manufacturing industry.

“For over five years now, we have given these best students from various technical schools the opportunity to serve with us after school to practise what they have learned. This has yielded positive results, and we remain poised to extend it to all technical universities across the country,” he said.

Prof. Charles Emmanuel Oppon, Dean of Student Affairs at Cape Coast Technical University, said the institution was appreciative of the kind gesture by Kasapreko but urged them to consider awarding female engineering students who also excel in the course.

“We would like to thank the management and staff of Kasapreko for instituting this award and giving students the opportunity to have national service with them. We hope this relationship with Kasapreko would continue, but we urge them to also recognise and award female students who also excel in the course,” he said.

Mr Addo, who was the best engineering student this year, was elated to have won the award from Kasapreko as he looks to excel with the company during his period of service.

“I am very delighted to win the Kasapreko Excellence Award, and I would like to thank the company for offering me the opportunity to serve with them. I am looking forward to making an impact with the company.”

The Kasapreko Excellence Award forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility as they groom and give the needed work exposure to these excelling students.

About Kasapreko Company Limited

Kasapreko Company Limited is a Ghanaian-owned company that produces alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in 1989 and has since grown to become one of the leading beverage manufacturing companies in Ghana, with a portfolio of well-known brands such as Alomo Bitters, Kasapreko Lime, and Awake Purified Drinking Water.

The manufacturing giant achieved a double victory at the 2022 Ghana Beverage Awards, Clinching two prestigious awards, namely Best Manufacturing Company of the Year and Beer of the Year for their product “Freedom Beer.