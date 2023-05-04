The Western Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association has received GH¢20,000 cheque from Twyford KEDA Ghana Ceramics to help refurbish the regional GJA Press Centre which has been out of use for years due to lack of maintenance.

The Human Resource Manager of Twyford KEDA, Dr. David Yevugah who together with the Commercial Manager, David Wei, presented the cheque of GH¢20,000 to the GJA in Takoradi and said the support

is to help deepen democracy in Ghana.

“Journalism in Ghana has come of age and upon receiving your request for support, we as a company felt a duty to respond to help strengthen the work you are doing for Ghana’s democracy. This is the beginning of our relationship of support with you but if there is any other support that we can give, we are ever ready to support and we hope much better support will follow soon”, he said.

The Chairman of the Western Regional Chapter of the GJA, Desmond Cudjoe who received the cheque while thankful to Twyford KEDA Ghana for its benevolence promised to put it to good use but urged other companies to also support.

“We thank KEDA Ceramics for their support to the GJA Press Centre. The Centre has suffered from misuse over the years, and so we have not been able to carry out our activities since the new leadership took office. So we decided to make it a point to refurbish the office to become a place we can administer our activities or a resource centre. Other activities like training of journalists can take place here but because of misuse, we cannot use it. So we thank Twyford KEDA Ceramics for coming to our aid and we believe other companies we have written to for support will respond favourably to our call to come and help us refurbish the place“, he said.

This presentation to the Western GJA towards its Press Centre refurbishment is the second in a month as Zeal Environmental Technologies earlier also presented a refrigerator to the GJA to use at the Press Centre.