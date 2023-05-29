The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has intensified its efforts to strengthen online education for students, faculty members, and affiliate institutions.

The university boasts of having sophisticated equipment, including ultra-modern state-of-the-art learning gadgets and new studios, that make online teaching and learning less stressful but very effective.

In partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the university has been organizing training programs to equip faculty members and affiliate institutions with the requisite knowledge on online teaching.

As a result, the university has been developing fit-for-purpose content as part of its grand e-learning agenda.

Speaking at a workshop organized for faculty members and affiliate institutions, Vice Chancellor Professor Rita Akosua Dickson stated that the university sees e-learning as a crucial part of its mandate.

“We are creating fit-for-purpose content for e-learning. This content development training session has inclusivity and accessibility in mind, and to ensure that instructors have the necessary skills and knowledge to design and develop content. The design and development of content also means that faculty can use the learning management system, KNUST Virtual Class, to ensure we achieve our aims and outcomes with the courses. I am pleased that the KNUST E-learning Centre organized and continues to organize series of training for faculty and students on the use of the learning management system during each semester.

“These trainings are also extended to our Obuasi campus, and we are extremely delighted that today, we have our affiliates with us who will also get that training. By and large, this workshop presents a unique opportunity for our faculty members and educators to acquire the necessary skills to create impactful and engaging e-learning content,” she stated.

On his part, Professor Eric Appau Asante, Director of E-learning at KNUST and affiliate institutions, stressed that the university considers content creation as very important, hence the deliberate efforts aimed at improving facilities and developing capacities of its members with respect to e-learning.

“The importance of online pedagogy for online delivery cannot be overemphasized. The point is that we are living in a time when technology is advancing at an incredible pace, and education is obviously no exception. The rise of online learning has made education accessible to more people than ever before, and it is vital that we keep up with this pace. As educators, for KNUST and all our affiliate institutions, I believe that we have the responsibility to provide our students with the best possible education, and that includes understanding how to use online tools,” noted Professor Eric Appau Asante, Director of E-learning at KNUST and affiliate institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor later joined the online class during the executive leadership development training and engaged with participants, where she shared the potential benefits that they will be receiving through e-learning as a result of the university’s continuous investment in the area.

The executive leadership development, an online-based learning event which was organized by the office of the vice-chancellor of KNUST and the Online Learning Consortium, had many people participating and building their online skills.